Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $1.03 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 14,813,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,419,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

