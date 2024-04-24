Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.12. 2,048,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

