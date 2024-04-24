Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 2.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,667. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average of $263.60. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

