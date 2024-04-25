AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at AGNC Investment
In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
