Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $148.42 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $148.42 million and $1.84 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002242 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 148,253,495 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

