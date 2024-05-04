Comparing Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) and Its Competitors

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 673 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 72.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 120 560 880 14 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 85.11%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -35.13% -44.66% 0.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million $231.01 million 6.93 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1,260.63 billion -$24.45 million 58.20

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending peers beat Morgan Stanley Direct Lending on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

