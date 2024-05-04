NavPoint Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Oracle by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,355,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,064,000 after buying an additional 573,377 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.80. 4,484,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

