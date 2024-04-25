Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Crane also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

NYSE:CR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.36. 78,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,079. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

