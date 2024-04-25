Evolution Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.74. 1,332,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

