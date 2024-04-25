Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Ford Motor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE F traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 86,466,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,293,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

