Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.51

Shares of Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02), with a volume of 640000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
Keras Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a PE ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.77.
About Keras Resources
Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.
