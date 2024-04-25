Mina Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Mina has a market cap of $935.22 million and approximately $32.24 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,151,261,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,561,948 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,151,082,892.8400393 with 1,092,225,694.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.85804411 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $40,360,577.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

