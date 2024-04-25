Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Down 0.8%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.64 and last traded at $70.75. Approximately 4,756,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,842,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 141,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 696,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 124,546 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.