PotCoin Market Cap Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $429.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00131421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012182 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

