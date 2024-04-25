RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.92. RLI has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.20.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

