RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
RLI Price Performance
Shares of RLI opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.92. RLI has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.20.
RLI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLI
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.