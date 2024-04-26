Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.45. 1,711,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,434. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

