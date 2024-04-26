Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 317.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 7.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,008,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $666.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,293. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $440.01 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $648.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

