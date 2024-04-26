Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLLI. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 516,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 178,263 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalink Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 446,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalink Investment by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Globalink Investment by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLI remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of -158.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

