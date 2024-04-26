Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 374.6% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 213,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,209. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

