China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 398.4% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of CAOVY remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

