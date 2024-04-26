China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 398.4% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
Shares of CAOVY remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $13.02.
