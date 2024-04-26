Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Expands By 341.2%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 341.2% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of IDE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. 34,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.59.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
