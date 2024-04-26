Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Rises By 350.0%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWLLY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

