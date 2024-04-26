Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Grows By 333.3%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GATE remained flat at $10.52 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305. Marblegate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,126,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 27.2% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 100,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 91,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

