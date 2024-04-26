Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Trading Up 3.4%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.73. 4,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45.
About Grupo Herdez
Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.
