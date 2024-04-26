Everest Consolidator Acquisition (NYSE:MNTN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 140.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 690,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 403,636 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 187,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 83,935 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,362,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

