CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Trading 0.6% Higher

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.75. 7,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 26,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.