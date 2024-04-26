Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.32. 18,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 24,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

