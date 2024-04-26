Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,637,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $174.71.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 145,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 169,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 287,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.