K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth approximately $28,436,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,675,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,374,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 255.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

