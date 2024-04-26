K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 3,900 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.05% of Stantec worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,274 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Trading Up 0.4 %

Stantec stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 133,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.