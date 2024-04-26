K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $5.66 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. CRH accounts for about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

CRH traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $78.55. 2,291,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,602. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

