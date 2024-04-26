Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,849,500 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the March 31st total of 2,360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58,495.0 days.

Shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $0.92 on Friday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

