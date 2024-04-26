Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,849,500 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the March 31st total of 2,360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58,495.0 days.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $0.92 on Friday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.