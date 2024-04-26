ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Short Interest Update

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QQQA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Get ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.