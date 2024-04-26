Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Shares Down 0.1%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224.20 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 226.80 ($2.80). Approximately 233,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 268,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.80).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,513.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

