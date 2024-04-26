Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,755. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.