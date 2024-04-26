Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,755. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.
About Impala Platinum
