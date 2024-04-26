Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Up 2.8%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €5.60 ($5.96) and last traded at €5.60 ($5.96). Approximately 1,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.45 ($5.80).

Metro Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.