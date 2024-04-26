Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,137. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

