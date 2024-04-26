VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.97. 5,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $171.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

