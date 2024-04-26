WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $102,761.81 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00137233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

