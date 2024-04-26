Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,754.74 or 0.99958507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00097143 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00019731 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.