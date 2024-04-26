Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Xylem Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $132.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

