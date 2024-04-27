Insider Buying: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Insider Acquires 24,700 Shares of Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) insider Leon Van Der Merwe acquired 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,319.60.

Leon Van Der Merwe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leon Van Der Merwe acquired 19,700 shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,061.58.

Xtra-Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:XTG traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.29. 26,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.56. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$1.29.

About Xtra-Gold Resources

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Kibi Gold project located in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

