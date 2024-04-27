iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.36. 24,474,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,037,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day moving average is $191.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.