The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $48,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.07. 1,279,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.14. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $176.93.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.