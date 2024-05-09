VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Announces Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.
