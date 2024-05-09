Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $1.54 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.37 or 0.99887143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.