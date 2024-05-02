Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). Approximately 4,884,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,693,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £27.89 million, a PE ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.