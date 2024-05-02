HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

HealthStream has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

HealthStream Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $619,320. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

