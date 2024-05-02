iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.19. 1,627,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

