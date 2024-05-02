PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $51.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00136226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012094 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

